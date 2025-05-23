Moisture promotes mold—store onions in a dry place to keep them fresh longer.
Cold temperatures can thicken onion skins and cause mold buildup.
Once cut, keep onions in an airtight container in the fridge to prevent spoilage.
Room temperature storage works best in a cool, dry, and airy place.
Storing onions with potatoes can cause both to spoil faster.
These allow airflow and help prevent moisture accumulation.
Remove any soft or sprouting onions to avoid spoiling others.
