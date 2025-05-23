English

7 tips for storing onions: Fridge or room temperature?

1. Keep Onions Dry

Moisture promotes mold—store onions in a dry place to keep them fresh longer.

2. Avoid Refrigerating Whole Onions

Cold temperatures can thicken onion skins and cause mold buildup.

3. Store Cut Onions in the Fridge

Once cut, keep onions in an airtight container in the fridge to prevent spoilage.

4. Use a Cool, Dark, and Well-Ventilated Spot

Room temperature storage works best in a cool, dry, and airy place.

5. Separate Onions from Potatoes

Storing onions with potatoes can cause both to spoil faster.

6. Use Mesh Bags or Paper Bags

These allow airflow and help prevent moisture accumulation.

7. Check Onions Regularly

Remove any soft or sprouting onions to avoid spoiling others.

