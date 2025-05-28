7 simple tips to get rid of fish smell in your kitchen

Open windows and turn on exhaust fans to let fresh air circulate and remove odors.
Simmer lemon slices in water to naturally freshen the air and neutralize fishy smells.
Place a bowl of white vinegar in the kitchen overnight to absorb lingering odors.
Sprinkle baking soda on surfaces or leave a bowl out to soak up the fish smell.
Set out dry coffee grounds to absorb and mask strong fishy scents.
Wash pots, pans, and knives immediately after use to prevent odors from lingering.
Use activated charcoal near your cooking area to naturally trap and eliminate smells.
