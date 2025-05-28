English

7 simple tips to get rid of fish smell in your kitchen

lifestyle May 28 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Pixabay
1. Ventilate Your Kitchen

Open windows and turn on exhaust fans to let fresh air circulate and remove odors.

2. Boil Lemon Water

Simmer lemon slices in water to naturally freshen the air and neutralize fishy smells.

3. Use White Vinegar

Place a bowl of white vinegar in the kitchen overnight to absorb lingering odors.

4. Baking Soda Magic

Sprinkle baking soda on surfaces or leave a bowl out to soak up the fish smell.

5. Coffee Grounds Freshener

Set out dry coffee grounds to absorb and mask strong fishy scents.

6. Clean Cooking Utensils Promptly

Wash pots, pans, and knives immediately after use to prevent odors from lingering.

7. Charcoal Deodorizer

Use activated charcoal near your cooking area to naturally trap and eliminate smells.

