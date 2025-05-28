English

7 surprising uses of salt beyond cooking

English

1. Natural Cleaner

Use salt with lemon or vinegar to scrub away grime on sinks, cutting boards, and pans.

English

2. Stain Remover

Spilled red wine or coffee? Blot with salt immediately to lift the stain before washing.

English

3. Deodorizer

Eliminate odors in shoes, refrigerators, or garbage bins—sprinkle salt to absorb bad smells.

English

4. Pest Deterrent

Keep ants and slugs away by sprinkling salt at entry points or along windowsills.

English

5. Natural Exfoliant

Mix salt with coconut oil or honey for an easy DIY body scrub.

English

6. Prevent Fruit Browning

Soak sliced apples or pears in lightly salted water to keep them from turning brown.

English

7. Brighten Laundry

Add a pinch of salt to laundry to prevent colors from fading and brighten whites.

Tips to stay healthy during rainy season

Health Guide: 7 subtle signs you may be pre diabetic; Check

THSES 6 signs can be early signs of Kidney damage

Chanakya Niti Identifying Manipulative Friends