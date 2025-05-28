7 surprising uses of salt beyond cooking

Use salt with lemon or vinegar to scrub away grime on sinks, cutting boards, and pans.
Spilled red wine or coffee? Blot with salt immediately to lift the stain before washing.
Eliminate odors in shoes, refrigerators, or garbage bins—sprinkle salt to absorb bad smells.
Keep ants and slugs away by sprinkling salt at entry points or along windowsills.
Mix salt with coconut oil or honey for an easy DIY body scrub.
Soak sliced apples or pears in lightly salted water to keep them from turning brown.
Add a pinch of salt to laundry to prevent colors from fading and brighten whites.
