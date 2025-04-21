English

7 Sarees Inspired by Pratibha Ranta for New Brides

lifestyle Apr 21 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Instagram pratibha ranta
Organza Saree

This soft patterned organza saree is complemented with heavy embroidery and work, giving it a stunning and stylish look. This design in pastel color is quite glamorous.
Image credits: Instagram pratibha ranta
Satin Blend Saree

If you want a simple, sober, and stylish look, then instead of heavy silk, Banarasi, or tissue, you can enhance your beauty by wearing this satin blend saree.

Image credits: Instagram pratibha ranta
Crushed Tissue Silk Saree

This beautiful crushed tissue silk saree design is a must-have for every bride. Not only the magnificent design but also its beauty makes it an evergreen choice.
Image credits: Instagram pratibha ranta
Plain Cotton Saree

If you don't want to wear a heavy saree, you can flaunt your figure in a stylish and plain cotton saree like this.

Image credits: Instagram pratibha ranta
Organza Saree with Cutwork Border

The trend of organza sarees is still in. For a decent look like this, you can find an organza saree with a cutwork border pattern.
Image credits: Instagram pratibha ranta
Printed Chiffon Saree

Chiffon sarees also look quite stylish and elegant to wear in summer. This printed saree look is perfect for a summer look.
Image credits: Instagram pratibha ranta
Banarasi Silk Saree

Newlyweds usually have this type of Banarasi and silk saree. So, if you want a traditional look, you can wear a Banarasi silk saree like Pratibha.

Image credits: Instagram pratibha ranta

