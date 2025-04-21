Ankita Lokhande's Hairstyles for Cool Summer Looks

The Gajra bun is back! Create a front braid or rolled hairstyle, tie it into a bun, and add a Gajra for a captivating look.
Effortlessly achieve Ankita Lokhande's stylish and classy curly hair look by leaving your hair open and securing it with pins.
Tired of frizzy hair? Straighten your hair and tie it in a high ponytail. This hairstyle suits sarees, suits, and western outfits.
A messy bun looks gorgeous on curly hair. Secure your hair at the back with pins or a clutch for a beautiful hair look.
If your hair is too short for a bun, roll it using rollers, part it in the middle or side, and add two roses to enhance its beauty.
Style your short, curly hair effortlessly with rollers and a side part, without needing a stylist.
