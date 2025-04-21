English

Ankita Lokhande's Hairstyles for Cool Summer Looks

lifestyle Apr 21 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Instagram ankita lokhande
Gajra Bun Hairstyle

The Gajra bun is back! Create a front braid or rolled hairstyle, tie it into a bun, and add a Gajra for a captivating look.

Image credits: Instagram ankita lokhande
Open Hair with Pins

Effortlessly achieve Ankita Lokhande's stylish and classy curly hair look by leaving your hair open and securing it with pins.

Image credits: Instagram ankita lokhande
High Ponytail with Straight Hair

Tired of frizzy hair? Straighten your hair and tie it in a high ponytail. This hairstyle suits sarees, suits, and western outfits.

Image credits: Instagram ankita lokhande
Messy Bun Hair Look

A messy bun looks gorgeous on curly hair. Secure your hair at the back with pins or a clutch for a beautiful hair look.

Image credits: Instagram ankita lokhande
Open Hair with Red Roses

If your hair is too short for a bun, roll it using rollers, part it in the middle or side, and add two roses to enhance its beauty.

Image credits: Instagram ankita lokhande
Side Parted Open Hair

Style your short, curly hair effortlessly with rollers and a side part, without needing a stylist.

Image credits: Instagram ankita lokhande

