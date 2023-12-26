Lifestyle

7 most beautiful Churches to visit this New Year

Embark on a journey to explore the world's most beautiful churches, from the iconic St. Peter's Basilica to the enchanting Sagrada Familia

Image credits: Pixabay

St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy

One of the holiest Catholic shrines, St. Peter's Basilica is known for its Renaissance architecture, including the iconic dome designed by Michelangelo

Image credits: Pixabay

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

Designed by the renowned architect Antoni Gaudí, the Sagrada Familia is a masterpiece of modernist architecture

Image credits: Pixabay

Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

Notre-Dame is a masterpiece of French Gothic architecture and is famous for its stunning rose windows, intricate sculptures, and impressive flying buttresses

Image credits: Pixabay

St. Basil's Cathedral, Moscow, Russia

Located in Red Square, St. Basil's Cathedral is known for its vibrant and colorful onion domes. The architecture is unique and represents the pinnacle of Russian architecture

Image credits: Pixabay

Cologne Cathedral, Cologne, Germany

The Cologne Cathedral is a Gothic masterpiece and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its twin spires dominate the skyline of Cologne, and the intricate details of the facade

Image credits: Pixabay

Duomo di Milano, Milan, Italy

The Milan Cathedral, or Duomo di Milano, is a stunning example of Gothic architecture. The exterior is adorned with intricate sculptures

Image credits: Pixabay

Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey

Originally built as a cathedral, later converted into a mosque, and now a museum, Hagia Sophia is a marvel of Byzantine architecture

Image credits: Pixabay
