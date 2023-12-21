6 tips to boost immunity in this changing weather

Lifestyle
Consume a diverse and balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to obtain essential vitamins and minerals that support the immune system.
Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water, herbal teas, or fresh fruit juices to help flush out toxins and maintain optimal bodily functions.
Prioritize quality sleep as it is crucial for a robust immune system. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night to support immune health.
Engage in regular physical activity as it not only improves overall health but also enhances immune function by promoting circulation and reducing stress.
Chronic stress weakens the immune system. Practice stress-relieving activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies to reduce stress levels.
Maintain good hygiene habits such as frequent handwashing, proper sneezing or coughing etiquette, and keeping commonly touched surfaces clean to prevent the spread of infections.