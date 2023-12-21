Lifestyle

6 tips to boost immunity in this changing weather

Image credits: Getty

Balanced Diet

Consume a diverse and balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to obtain essential vitamins and minerals that support the immune system.

Warm drinks

Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water, herbal teas, or fresh fruit juices to help flush out toxins and maintain optimal bodily functions.

Adequate Sleep

Prioritize quality sleep as it is crucial for a robust immune system. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night to support immune health.

Regular Exercise

Engage in regular physical activity as it not only improves overall health but also enhances immune function by promoting circulation and reducing stress.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress weakens the immune system. Practice stress-relieving activities like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies to reduce stress levels.

Good Hygiene Practices

Maintain good hygiene habits such as frequent handwashing, proper sneezing or coughing etiquette, and keeping commonly touched surfaces clean to prevent the spread of infections.

