6 reasons you should stop eating late at night

Lifestyle
Late-night eating can interfere with the body's natural circadian rhythm, leading to poor sleep quality.
Consuming calories late at night may contribute to weight gain as the body's metabolism slows down during sleep.
Eating close to bedtime can exacerbate acid reflux symptoms, causing discomfort and disrupting sleep.
Late meals may lead to indigestion, bloating, and discomfort due to insufficient time for digestion.
Late-night eating has been linked to higher levels of triglycerides, increasing the risk of heart disease.
Eating late can disrupt hormones involved in appetite regulation, potentially leading to overeating.