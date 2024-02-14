Lifestyle

6 reasons you should stop eating late at night

Image credits: our own

Disrupts sleep:

Late-night eating can interfere with the body's natural circadian rhythm, leading to poor sleep quality.

Image credits: Getty

Weight gain:

Consuming calories late at night may contribute to weight gain as the body's metabolism slows down during sleep.

Image credits: Getty

Acid reflux:

Eating close to bedtime can exacerbate acid reflux symptoms, causing discomfort and disrupting sleep.

Image credits: Getty

Digestive issues:

Late meals may lead to indigestion, bloating, and discomfort due to insufficient time for digestion.
 

Image credits: Getty

Increased risk of heart disease:

Late-night eating has been linked to higher levels of triglycerides, increasing the risk of heart disease.
 

Image credits: Getty

Disrupted hormonal balance:

Eating late can disrupt hormones involved in appetite regulation, potentially leading to overeating.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One