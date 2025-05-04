English

6 Lemon Suit Sets for a Refreshing Summer

May 04 2025
Lemon Yellow Silk Suit Set

The combination of a lemon yellow salwar suit with golden zari gives a royal look. You can find such suit sets within a price range of 1000. It's perfect for Haldi or Puja.

Printed A-Line Lemon Shade Suit

You can also choose a simple printed A-line lemon shade suit. An organza dupatta will add a fresh touch. You can also opt for floral work on the kurta.
Chikankari Lemon Yellow Dupatta Set

A suit set like this with delicate Chikankari work looks stylish. A light yellow dupatta will give it a sober look. Such pieces are perfect for the office, day functions, & summer.

Thread Weaving Lemon Shade Churidar Suit

You can choose a thread weaving lemon shade churidar suit and a fashionable dupatta set in a full lemon shade. This will be the best piece for a summer wedding or a day out.
Net Pattern Sitara Work Suit Set

For a fancy look, choose a net pattern Sitara work suit set to feel fresh. Choose the kurta, pajama, and dupatta in the same color. Light embroidery looks minimal yet graceful.
Dhoti Pattern Printed Suit Set

You can choose a dhoti pattern printed suit set for a Haldi function or a college look. It can be easily carried in summer. Get it made with cut sleeves for style.
