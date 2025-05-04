English

Alia Bhatt Inspired Earrings Dupes Under 100 Rupees

lifestyle May 04 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Our own
7 Gorgeous Lookalike Earrings

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing opal and emerald earrings worth almost ₹7 lakh! If you want to look like her, we've got 7 beautiful lookalike earrings, available for just ₹100–₹250!

Image credits: Instagram
Emerald and Opal Work Earrings

Just like Alia, you can choose emerald and opal work earrings online in the 100 range. The combination of small emeralds and white opal will be available. 

Image credits: instagram
Emerald Long Danglers

In a long, dangling design, you can choose emerald long danglers with a swinging emerald stone at the bottom. Such pieces will look glamorous with a gown, party dress, or saree.

Image credits: pinterest

