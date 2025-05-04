Alia Bhatt Inspired Earrings Dupes Under 100 Rupees

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing opal and emerald earrings worth almost ₹7 lakh! If you want to look like her, we've got 7 beautiful lookalike earrings, available for just ₹100–₹250!
Just like Alia, you can choose emerald and opal work earrings online in the 100 range. The combination of small emeralds and white opal will be available.
In a long, dangling design, you can choose emerald long danglers with a swinging emerald stone at the bottom. Such pieces will look glamorous with a gown, party dress, or saree.
Mother's Day Hairstyles Inspired by Dia Mirza
7 Benefits of Bael Sharbat: Beat the Summer Heat
6 Pink Sarees: Budget-Friendly Summer Style
Easy & Stylish Bun Hairstyles for Summer