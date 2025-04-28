English

5 Lemon water benefits for weight loss you need to know

lifestyle Apr 28 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Social media
Boosts metabolism

Lemon water can increase metabolic rate, helping your body burn calories more efficiently for weight loss.

Suppresses appetite

The pectin fiber in lemon helps reduce hunger, making it easier to avoid overeating.

Detoxifies body:

Lemon water flushes out toxins, promoting liver health and supporting your body's natural detoxification processes.

Improves digestion

It helps in better digestion, preventing constipation, and reducing bloating, which can aid weight loss over time.

Reduces bloating

The natural diuretic effect of lemon water helps reduce water retention, leading to less bloating and a slimmer appearance.

