Frizzy hair can ruin your entire style. You can straighten your hair in just half an hour by following a few tips.
If your hair looks dry in summer, use shampoo and conditioner to make it silky in half an hour. The conditioner instantly gives frizzy hair a soft and silky look.
If you have conditioned your hair, you can use aloe vera gel to straighten it. Apply aloe vera gel and comb your hair to get straight hair in no time.
If you don't have conditioner, you can also use apple cider vinegar. It helps to hydrate the hair and makes it soft.
Applying a mixture of yogurt and coconut oil also softens the hair. Clean your hair after applying the pack for half an hour.
If your hair is frizzy, you can also use gel to straighten it instantly. You will find many gels in the market that make hair silky.
