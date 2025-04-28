English

5 Simple Tips for Soft Hair in 30 Minutes

lifestyle Apr 28 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:SOCIAL MEDIA
Tips for Straightening Hair

Frizzy hair can ruin your entire style. You can straighten your hair in just half an hour by following a few tips. 

Image credits: SOCIAL MEDIA
Apply Conditioner to Hair

If your hair looks dry in summer, use shampoo and conditioner to make it silky in half an hour. The conditioner instantly gives frizzy hair a soft and silky look.

Image credits: instagram
Use Aloe Vera Gel

If you have conditioned your hair, you can use aloe vera gel to straighten it. Apply aloe vera gel and comb your hair to get straight hair in no time. 

Image credits: unsplash
Apply Apple Cider Vinegar to Hair

If you don't have conditioner, you can also use apple cider vinegar. It helps to hydrate the hair and makes it soft.

Image credits: Facebook
Use Yogurt and Coconut Oil

Applying a mixture of yogurt and coconut oil also softens the hair. Clean your hair after applying the pack for half an hour. 

Image credits: unsplash
Use Hair Gel

If your hair is frizzy, you can also use gel to straighten it instantly. You will find many gels in the market that make hair silky. 

Image credits: unsplash

