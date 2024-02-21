Kerala

Attukal Pongala 2024: Know date, timing, significance and more

Famous festival in Kerala

Attukal Pongala is a 10-day annual festival celebrated at Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram.

Largest gatherings of women

Marks the largest gatherings of women for religious events in the world.

Pongala 2024 date:

Attukal Pongala 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, February 24 this year.
 

Time:

The Pooram Star will begin at 10:2O pm on February 24 and end at 1:24 am on February 26.

Falls on Kumbham masam

The festival falls on the Malayalam month of Kumbham.

Offer sweet to goddess

The main highlight of the Attukal Pongala festival is to prepare a sweet offering to goddess.

Guinness World of Record:

In 2009, this festival marked the Guinness World Record of gathering 2.5 million women for pongala.

