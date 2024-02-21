Attukal Pongala 2024: Know date, timing, significance and more

Kerala
Attukal Pongala is a 10-day annual festival celebrated at Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram.
Marks the largest gatherings of women for religious events in the world.
Attukal Pongala 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, February 24 this year.
The Pooram Star will begin at 10:2O pm on February 24 and end at 1:24 am on February 26.
The festival falls on the Malayalam month of Kumbham.
The main highlight of the Attukal Pongala festival is to prepare a sweet offering to goddess.
In 2009, this festival marked the Guinness World Record of gathering 2.5 million women for pongala.