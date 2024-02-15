Kerala

Chettikulangara Kumbha Bharani 2024: Know interesting facts and more

Famous festival of Kerala

It is a significant festival celebrated at the Chettikulangara Devi Temple near Mavelikara. This year the festival falls on February 15, 2024.
 

Falls on Mid-February

The festival, which typically occurs in the Malayalam month of Kumbham (February - March)
 

Main highlights:

The highlight of the celebration is the 'kuthiyottam' performances, where trained boys engage in rhythmic dances as an offering to the deity. 

The performances are accompanied by traditional music and drum beats

Kettukazcha procession

The another spectacle of the Chettikulangara Kumbha Bharani is the 'Kettukazcha' procession
 

Economic Boost:

Festival attracts tourists, boosting local economy through commerce and tourism.
 

