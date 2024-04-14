REVEALED! Here's how Mukesh Ambani hires his driver

India News
Have you been considering what it would take to work as Mukesh Ambani's driver? Well, that method is not simple.
The Ambani family reportedly hires drivers via a private contracting business. The driving staff undergoes intense training to maintain the billionaire's family's lavish lifestyle.
Capable of handling hazardous conditions and difficult terrain while running luxury and commercial cars, and they have been entrusted with driving Ambani's bulletproof vehicle.
The chauffeur need to be accustomed to driving opulent, armored cars.
Additionally, according to reports, employees such as cooks, security guards, and housekeeping staff receive insurance and allowances.
Mukesh Ambani's personal driver made almost Rs 2 lakh per month in 2017, according to Live Mint. That works out to an annual compensation of Rs 24 lakh.