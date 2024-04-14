India News

REVEALED! Here's how Mukesh Ambani hires his driver

All about Mukesh Ambani's help

Have you been considering what it would take to work as Mukesh Ambani's driver? Well, that method is not simple.

Via private business

The Ambani family reportedly hires drivers via a private contracting business. The driving staff undergoes intense training to maintain the billionaire's family's lavish lifestyle.

Trained in difficult terrain

Capable of handling hazardous conditions and difficult terrain while running luxury and commercial cars, and they have been entrusted with driving Ambani's bulletproof vehicle.

Should be accustomed to...

The chauffeur need to be accustomed to driving opulent, armored cars. 

Other allowances

Additionally, according to reports, employees such as cooks, security guards, and housekeeping staff receive insurance and allowances.

How much do they earn?

Mukesh Ambani's personal driver made almost Rs 2 lakh per month in 2017, according to Live Mint. That works out to an annual compensation of Rs 24 lakh.
 

