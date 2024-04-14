India News
Elder citizens (aged above 70) and the transgender community will be brought under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
Free ration will be continued for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
Free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
The BJP manifesto also pledges to build 3 crore houses, and work towards cheap pipeline gas availability for all households.
The 'Sankalp Patra' promises to enforce the Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election.
The 'Modi ki Guarantee' manifesto also promises to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didis, up from the nearly 1 crore women who have achieved the feat.
Existing healthcare services aimed at prevention and reduction of breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia, and osteoporosis.
The BJP manifesto promises to keep increasing the MSP "from time to time".
Guarantee to make India the third-biggest economic power in the world. Currently, the country is the fifth largest economy.