India News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 BIG promises by BJP in poll manifesto

Image credits: BJP Twitter

1. About Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Elder citizens (aged above 70) and the transgender community will be brought under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Image credits: BJP twitter

2. Free ration to continue

Free ration will be continued for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Image credits: BJP twitter

3. Free electricity

Free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Image credits: BJP twitter

4. Housing promises

The BJP manifesto also pledges to build 3 crore houses, and work towards cheap pipeline gas availability for all households.

Image credits: BJP twitter

5. Enforce UCC, One Nation One Election

The 'Sankalp Patra' promises to enforce the Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election.

Image credits: BJP twitter

6. Promise on women empowerment

The 'Modi ki Guarantee' manifesto also promises to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didis, up from the nearly 1 crore women who have achieved the feat.

Image credits: BJP twitter

7. Advancement of health care

Existing healthcare services aimed at prevention and reduction of breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia, and osteoporosis.

Image credits: Instagram

8. On MSP

The BJP manifesto promises to keep increasing the MSP "from time to time".

Image credits: social media

9. Make India 3rd biggest economic power

Guarantee to make India the third-biggest economic power in the world. Currently, the country is the fifth largest economy.

 

Image credits: social media
Find Next One