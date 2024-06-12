 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Kingsley Coman turns 28: Top 10 quotes by the French football star

Image credits: Instagram

On Winning Titles

"Winning titles is why we play. It's the ultimate goal for every player and team."

On His Playing Style

"I like to take on defenders and create opportunities. Speed and skill are my main weapons on the field."

On Teamwork

"Football is a team sport. Individual talent is important, but teamwork wins games and titles."

On Overcoming Injuries

"Injuries are part of the game, but they also make you stronger. You learn to fight through pain and setbacks."

On Personal Growth

"Every challenge is an opportunity to grow. You have to stay focused and keep improving, no matter what."

On Bayern Munich

"Bayern Munich is a club with a winning mentality. Being part of this team means striving for excellence every day."

On His Career Journey

"I've had the privilege of playing for some of the best clubs in the world. Each experience has shaped me as a player."

On Pressure

"Pressure is something you have to embrace. It's part of being a professional athlete and performing at the highest level."

On His Ambitions

"I want to keep winning and achieving more. My ambition is to be one of the best in the world."

On Motivation

"Staying motivated is about loving what you do. When you love football, you give everything, every single day."

