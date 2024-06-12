Kingsley Coman turns 28: Top 10 quotes by the French football star

FOOTBALL
"Winning titles is why we play. It's the ultimate goal for every player and team."
"I like to take on defenders and create opportunities. Speed and skill are my main weapons on the field."
"Football is a team sport. Individual talent is important, but teamwork wins games and titles."
"Injuries are part of the game, but they also make you stronger. You learn to fight through pain and setbacks."
"Every challenge is an opportunity to grow. You have to stay focused and keep improving, no matter what."
"Bayern Munich is a club with a winning mentality. Being part of this team means striving for excellence every day."
"I've had the privilege of playing for some of the best clubs in the world. Each experience has shaped me as a player."
"Pressure is something you have to embrace. It's part of being a professional athlete and performing at the highest level."
"I want to keep winning and achieving more. My ambition is to be one of the best in the world."
"Staying motivated is about loving what you do. When you love football, you give everything, every single day."