FOOTBALL
"A game is won by the player who makes the fewest mistakes."
"I have always been a fighter. I have never given up and I am proud of it."
"When a team comes to a certain level, then it is not about winning but about not losing."
"I always wanted to be the best, to achieve excellence."
"Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win."
"In football, it is not just the scoreline that is important but the story behind it."
"A great goalkeeper is a player who always has the goal in his eyes."