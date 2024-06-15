 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Oliver Kahn turns 55: Top 7 quotes by the German football legend

Image credits: Instagram

Minimising Mistakes Wins Games

"A game is won by the player who makes the fewest mistakes."

Image credits: Instagram

Proud Fighter, Never Gives Up

"I have always been a fighter. I have never given up and I am proud of it."

Image credits: Instagram

Not Just About Winning

"When a team comes to a certain level, then it is not about winning but about not losing."

Image credits: Instagram

Striving for Excellence Always

"I always wanted to be the best, to achieve excellence."

Image credits: Instagram

Germans Always Triumph

"Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win."

Image credits: Instagram

The Story Behind the Scoreline

"In football, it is not just the scoreline that is important but the story behind it."

Image credits: Instagram

The Eyes of a Great Goalkeeper

"A great goalkeeper is a player who always has the goal in his eyes."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One