Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals

Vibrant Floral Noodle Strap Blouse

Rubina's vibrant floral noodle strap blouse with a yellow saree is truly captivating. Pair similar blouses with your plain sarees

Zari Work Floral Blouse

Enhance your plain saree this Diwali with a zari work floral blouse. Designer blouses elevate even simple sarees

Deep V-Neck Floral Blouse

Add a golden lace to the neckline of your floral blouse for extra flair. Pair it with a plain cream or light-colored saree

Turtleneck Blouse

Try a floral turtleneck blouse with your silk saree. The contrast will enhance your look

Zari Work Banarasi Blouse

Pair your Banarasi silk saree with a floral zari work Banarasi blouse. Boat neck designs look gorgeous

Full Sleeve Floral Blouse

Opt for full sleeves instead of half sleeves with your plain saree. Sequin work adds a classy touch

Multicolor Floral Embroidery Blouse

A silk blouse with floral embroidery and multicolor flowers is perfect for Diwali, especially with a plain saree

