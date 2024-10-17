Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals

Lifestyle
Rubina's vibrant floral noodle strap blouse with a yellow saree is truly captivating. Pair similar blouses with your plain sarees
Enhance your plain saree this Diwali with a zari work floral blouse. Designer blouses elevate even simple sarees
Add a golden lace to the neckline of your floral blouse for extra flair. Pair it with a plain cream or light-colored saree
Try a floral turtleneck blouse with your silk saree. The contrast will enhance your look
Pair your Banarasi silk saree with a floral zari work Banarasi blouse. Boat neck designs look gorgeous
Opt for full sleeves instead of half sleeves with your plain saree. Sequin work adds a classy touch
A silk blouse with floral embroidery and multicolor flowers is perfect for Diwali, especially with a plain saree