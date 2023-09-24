Food

24-Sep-2023, 12:43:21 pm

Idli-Sambhar to Fish Curry-7 South Indian lunch good for health heart

World Heart Day 2023: South Indian lunches are heart-healthy and full of good grains, lean meats, veggies, and spices. Here are seven lunch items that are good for heart health
 

Image credits: our own

Vegetable Aviyal

Aviyal is a mixed vegetable dish cooked with a coconut-based paste and seasoned with curry leaves and coconut oil. It's a nutritious and heart-healthy side dish.
 

Image credits: our own

Spinach and Lentil Curry (Keerai Kootu)

Spinach is rich in heart-healthy nutrients like potassium and folate. When combined with lentils and spices, it makes for a nutritious and satisfying dish.
 

Image credits: our own

Brown Rice

Replace white rice with brown rice to increase fiber content and improve heart health. It's a great accompaniment for curries, sambhar, and other South Indian dishes.
 

Image credits: our own

Fish Curry

South is known for its delicious fish curries, often made with tamarind, coconut milk, and a blend of spices. Mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, good for heart.
 

Image credits: our own

Rasam

Rasam is a tangy and spicy soup made with tamarind, tomatoes, and a black pepper and cumin blend. It's low in calories and has potential health benefits.

Image credits: our own

Sambhar

Sambhar is a flavorful lentil soup with various vegetables tamarind and South Indian spices. It's rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals; the lentils provide plant-based protein.
 

Image credits: our own

Idli with Coconut Chutney

Idli is a steamed rice cake that is light and easy to digest. It's served with coconut chutney, which provides healthy fats from coconut and can be made with minimal added oil.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One