Entertainment

The Keepers to Making A Murderer:7 best crime documentaries on netflix

If you have a preference for crime thrillers, here's a list of 7 true crime documentaries available on Netflix, showcasing real-life incidents that will captivate your interest.

Image credits: IMDb

Icarus

Cyclist Bryan Fogel's experiment to expose doping in sports takes an unexpected turn, uncovering a massive Russian state-sponsored doping scandal.

Image credits: IMDb

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (2022)

It is about the criminal world of extreme religious groups. Uncover the insidious nature of the fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in this documentary.

Image credits: IMDb

Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (2019)

In this documentary internet sleuths unite to track a sadistic killer who posted videos of animal cruelty, leading to a global manhunt.

Image credits: IMDb

Making a Murderer (2015)

Gripping true crime series following Steven Avery's controversial trials, raising questions about justice and the legal system.

Image credits: IMDb

The Keepers (2017)

This docuseries explore the unsolved murder of a nun, revealing a web of abuse and corruption within the Catholic Church and a relentless quest for truth.

Image credits: IMDb

Amanda Knox (2016)

It delves into the infamous case of the American student accused of murder in Italy, exploring the media frenzy and legal complexities.

Image credits: IMDb

Athlete A (2020)

It uncovers the USA Gymnastics scandal as survivors share their stories, exposing the abuse within the sport, and the pursuit of justice.

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One