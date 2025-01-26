Entertainment

Republic Day 2025: Top 8 patriotic Bollywood movies to enjoy

Image credits: social media

Shershaah

This movie, depicting Vikram Batra's indomitable courage, fills hearts with enthusiasm. Its story was based on the Kargil War.

Image credits: social media

Kesari

Soldiers do not hesitate to sacrifice themselves to protect India from foreign invasion, Akshay Kumar starrer movie told the story of a battalion's courage.

Image credits: instagram

Border

Depicts the story of the Indian Army's courage against Pakistan. A few soldiers destroy an entire tank regiment.

Image credits: instagram

Lakshya

How a young man's life transforms when he joins the army.

Image credits: instagram

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw. It showcases his strategy until Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.

Image credits: instagram

Fighter

Fighter - How the Indian Air Force becomes the nemesis of enemies. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Image credits: social media

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

The Aamir Khan starrer movie tells the story of Mangal Pandey, the first soldier to revolt against the British.

Image credits: IMDb

