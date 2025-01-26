Republic Day 2025: Top 8 patriotic Bollywood movies to enjoy

Entertainment
This movie, depicting Vikram Batra's indomitable courage, fills hearts with enthusiasm. Its story was based on the Kargil War.
Soldiers do not hesitate to sacrifice themselves to protect India from foreign invasion, Akshay Kumar starrer movie told the story of a battalion's courage.
Depicts the story of the Indian Army's courage against Pakistan. A few soldiers destroy an entire tank regiment.
How a young man's life transforms when he joins the army.
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw. It showcases his strategy until Bangladesh's liberation in 1971.
Fighter - How the Indian Air Force becomes the nemesis of enemies. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
The Aamir Khan starrer movie tells the story of Mangal Pandey, the first soldier to revolt against the British.
