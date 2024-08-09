spirituality

Why do we ring bells in temples?

Divine Sound 'Om'

Ringing the bell produces the divine sound 'Om' which generates positive frequencies and vibrations around the area.
 

What does the bell signify?

The bell's body illustrates infinity, while the tongue represents Goddess Saraswati. The handle represents Garud, Nandi or Chakra which also means Pran Shakti (vital force).
 

Vibration of the bell

The bell's vibration helps to clean the chakras and balance the energy flow within the body. The sound activates the seven chakras in the human body.
 

Made of five metals

The bell is crafted with an alloy of five metals- copper, silver, gold, zinc & iron. It creates harmony between the right & the left lobes of the brain.
 

Spiritual Purification

The ringing of bells purifies the environment and the minds of those present, creating a sacred atmosphere conducive to spiritual activities.
 

Focus and concentration

The sound of bells helps devotees focus their minds and attention on the divine, setting the tone for meditation or prayer.

