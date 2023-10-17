Entertainment

Same-Sex Marriage verdict: 7 movies that showed queer marriages

As the verdict on Same-Sex marriage is given, Let's look at 7 movies that showed Same-Sex marriage 

Image credits: IMDB

Milk (2008)

This Gus Van Sant film tells the story of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California, includes relationship with partner, Scott Smith

Image credits: IMDB

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Directed by Lisa Cholodenko, this movie follows a lesbian couple, played by Annette Bening and Julianne Moore, who are raising their children together

Image credits: IMDB

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Explores the romantic relationship between two cowboys, played by Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal. It delves into the complexities of a same-sex love story

Image credits: IMDB

Jongens (Boys) - 2014

This Dutch coming-of-age film directed by Mischa Kamp follows the blossoming relationship between two teenage boys on a rowing team

Image credits: IMDB

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

This comedy starring Adam Sandler and Kevin James involves two straight firefighters who pretend to be a gay couple and get married for legal reasons

Image credits: IMDB

The Birdcage (1996)

This comedy stars Robin Williams, Nathan Lane as a gay couple who own a drag club. The film explores their attempt to impress their future in-laws and the complications that arise

Image credits: IMDB

Imagine Me & You (2005)

This romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker centers on a woman, played by Piper Perabo, who falls in love with another woman on her wedding day, leading to a same-sex relationship

Image credits: IMDB
