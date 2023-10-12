Entertainment

Who is Erica Robins? 7 facts about this Pakistani Christian Model

Erica Robin made history. She became the first Miss Universe Pakistan and is about to represent her country in the Miss Universe Beauty Contest. 7 things to know about this model

Image credits: Instagram

Birth

Erica Robin, the first Miss Universe Pakistan, was born on September 14, 1999, in Karachi, Pakistan. She is the first woman to be selected in the contest from the country

Image credits: Instagram

Hails from Karachi, Pakistan

Erica hails from a Christian family from Karachi, adding a unique dimension to her background as a beauty pageant winner

Image credits: Instagram

Educational Background

Her academic journey continued as she pursued Business Administration at the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Chandigarh

Image credits: Instagram

Modelling Career

Erica embarked on her modeling career in January 2020, quickly making a name for herself in the fashion industry

Image credits: Instagram

Achievement

In September 2023, she achieved the extraordinary feat of winning the title of Miss Universe Pakistan, an event that took place in the picturesque Raa Atoll in the Maldives

Image credits: Instagram

Her Goal

Erica Robin's next destination is the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, she will represent Pakistan on the global stage and work towards showcasing the cultural richness of Pakistan

Image credits: Instagram

Why is she in news?

She is facing backlash from a section of her own countrymen saying she does not represent the values of Pakistan, highlighting the intolerant atmosphere prevalent in the country

Image credits: Instagram

Her comments on the criticism

'It feels great to represent Pakistan, don't understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men'

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One