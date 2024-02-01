Entertainment

My Name is Loh Kiwan: Netflix drama of North Korean deflector

'My Name is Koh Kiwan' a Netflix Korean drama, is the story of resilience of a North Korean deflector who struggles to survive in Belgium and gain the status of a refugee

Release on OTT

Song Joong-Ki plays the role of a North Korean deflector trying to survive in a cold, ruthless world

Storyline

His ordeal begins as he escapes the autocratic rule but it goes not end their

Struggle In Belgium

Fleeing successfully from the country, Loh Kiwan fights cold, poverty, starvation in Belgium. He tries to get a refugee status which is denied

Tagline

'I have decided to survive in this line', summarizes the idea of the film

Song Joong-Ki

Song Joong-Ki stars as the lead character in the movie playing the role of the deflector who had to give up evething to escape a ruthless regime

Kaan Abdullah

Famous for 'Rise of the Raven', 'The Spy', Kaan Abdullah plays a pivotal in the movie

