Lifestyle
Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a huge fan and follower of yoga. Modi often talks about the benefits of doing yoga, which he is said to practise daily.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a believer in yoga. Trudeau likely gets a lot of his yoga guidance from his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who is a hatha yoga instructor.
As part of her “Let’s Move!” initiative, Michelle has advocated regular physical activity. Just before she turned 50, she told media that she was taking up yoga to stay flexible.
While it’s not clear if Cameron practices yoga, he has been supporters for years. Yoga helped in treating Camerons’ late son Ivan who suffered from cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was a big supporter of establishing International Yoga Day. He has participated in yoga events at UN with his wife, Yoo Soon-taek.