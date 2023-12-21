Lifestyle

7 types of cakes to make from coconut chips

Coconut Carrot Cake with Chips

Enhance a carrot cake by adding coconut chips to the batter, complementing the flavors with the sweetness of carrots.

Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake

Incorporate coconut chips and chocolate chips into a classic chocolate cake batter for added texture and flavor.

Lemon Coconut Chip Cake

Combine coconut chips with lemon zest and juice for a zesty and tropical twist to a lemon cake.

Banana Coconut Chip Cake

Mix coconut chips with mashed bananas in a banana cake batter to add crunch and tropical flair.

Coconut Chip Pound Cake

Add coconut chips to a traditional pound cake recipe for a unique twist on a classic dense and moist cake.

Vanilla Coconut Chip Cake

Incorporate coconut chips into a vanilla cake batter for a subtle coconut flavor and delightful texture contrast.

