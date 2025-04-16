English

Pulkit Kejriwal: From 96% in 12th to IIT & Beyond

Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:social media
Pulkit Kejriwal Follows His Father's Path

Arvind Kejriwal, an IIT Kharagpur alum and former IRS officer, is among India's most educated politicians. His son, Pulkit, is now following in his accomplished footsteps.

Stellar Performance in CBSE Boards

Pulkit completed his 12th grade from Delhi Public School (DPS) in 2019 and achieved a remarkable 96.4% in the CBSE board exams.
Cleared IIT-JEE and Earned B.Tech from IIT Delhi

Pulkit then cleared one of the toughest exams in the country, the IIT-JEE. After passing the IIT-JEE, Pulkit got admission to IIT Delhi, where he studied engineering.
A Topper Son Like His Father

Pulkit, who has been sharp in studies from the beginning, set a new example by studying in a top institute like his father.
The Beginning of Pulkit Kejriwal's Career

After completing engineering, Pulkit Kejriwal stepped into the professional world and is now associated with a well-known global financial company named FinMechanics.
Pulkit Kejriwal Achieved a Good Position

Although definite information about his role has not been revealed, it is certain that he has achieved a good position in his career.
Harshita Kejriwal Also Excels in Studies

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita, is also an IIT graduate and doing well in her career. Her achievements reflect the strong influence of her father's education and values.

