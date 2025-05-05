English

Must-read books on soft skills for career success

career May 05 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Freepik
English

Boost your career

Discover how to handle crucial conversations and build strong relationships.

Image credits: Getty
English

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

This book teaches the art of interpersonal communication, persuasion, and relationship-building.

Image credits: Getty
English

Emotional Intelligence by Daniel Goleman

Learn how emotional intelligence (EQ) matters more than IQ in the workplace, influencing leadership, teamwork, and decision-making.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Crucial Conversations

Offers strategies for handling high-pressure conversations effectively and confidently.

Image credits: Freepik
English

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R Covey

Focuses on principles like proactive thinking, communication, and mutual respect.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Quiet by Susan Cain

Offers insight into communication, leadership, and teamwork styles that are often undervalued.

Image credits: Getty

NEET UG 2025: AIIMS Patna MBBS Admission

From Failing 10th to IPS Officer: Ishwar Gurjar's UPSC Journey

IQ Test: 8 Tricky Questions to Challenge Your Mind

Morning routines of successful students you should adopt today