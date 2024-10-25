Career
Hailing from Pilkhuwa, Hapur district, UP, Aashna is a talented and beautiful IPS officer. Her story exemplifies how a small-town girl can dream big and achieve her goals.
The housewife Indu Singh and government college professor Dr. Ajit Singh are Aashna's parents. Her parents supported her and educated her in Pilkhuwa's top schools.
After her intermediate education, Aashna earned a BA in English Literature from Shri Ram College for Women, DU. South Asian University awarded her a MA in International Relations.
During her Master's, Aashna worked with an NGO, educating underprivileged children. This experience not only broadened her knowledge but also raised her awareness of social issues.
On her second try in 2021, she missed the threshold by 2.5 marks. Her father's support helped her overcome disappointment during these difficult times.
Before her third try, Aashna examined her faults and adjusted her plan. She improved her preparation by reviewing the material and taking additional practice examinations.
Aashna did well in 2022, getting 922 out of 2025 and ranking 116th. Even though she might have chosen IAS, she picked IPS.
IPS Aashna has approximately 250,000 Instagram followers. Her beauty isn't her sole draw.
IPS Aashna Chaudhary shares inspiring information for UPSC aspirants on Instagram and YouTube. She motivates young people through her experiences.