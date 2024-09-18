Infosys to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on September 18, 2024

Business
The aviation authority DGCA is investigating a tail strike involving an IndiGo aircraft on September 9, and the flight crew has been derostered, according to a senior official.
Tata Motors is making inroads into the used electric vehicle (EV) sector, partnering with online markets such as Spinny to facilitate EV resale and exchange.
The IT services business has announced a long-term relationship with Metro Bank to digitize its operations with Infosys Topaz, one of its AI-first technologies.
On September 20, Mankind Pharma said that the company would consider raising capital through NCDs, commercial papers, and other financial securities.
Ace investor Radhakishan Damani cut his position in VST Industries by 0.65% at the end of the June quarter.
SpiceJet has set a floor price of Rs 64.79 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP), which could raise to Rs 3,000 crore.