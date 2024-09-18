Business

Infosys to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on September 18, 2024

Image credits: Freepik

IndiGo

The aviation authority DGCA is investigating a tail strike involving an IndiGo aircraft on September 9, and the flight crew has been derostered, according to a senior official.

Image credits: freepik

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is making inroads into the used electric vehicle (EV) sector, partnering with online markets such as Spinny to facilitate EV resale and exchange. 

Image credits: Freepik@belajar

Infosys

The IT services business has announced a long-term relationship with Metro Bank to digitize its operations with Infosys Topaz, one of its AI-first technologies.

Image credits: freepik

Mankind Pharma

On September 20, Mankind Pharma said that the company would consider raising capital through NCDs, commercial papers, and other financial securities.

Image credits: Pixabay

VST Industries

Ace investor Radhakishan Damani cut his position in VST Industries by 0.65% at the end of the June quarter.

Image credits: Freepik

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has set a floor price of Rs 64.79 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP), which could raise to Rs 3,000 crore.

Image credits: Freepik@CreativeDesign786
Find Next One