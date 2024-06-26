 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Business

YES Bank to Zee: Stocks to watch out for on June 26

CE Info Systems

According to reports, Rakesh Kumar Verma, the company's proprietor, intends to sell 0.9 percent of its equity in a block sale worth Rs 114.6 crore.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank announced plans to issue cash through debt securities on August 23, 2024, after its share price closed at Rs 24.08 on June 25.

Coforge

The Competition Commission of India has authorized Coforge's acquisition of a 54% share in Cigniti Technologies, after board clearance in May.

DEE Development Engineers

DEE Development Engineers' shares will make their debut on Indian exchanges today following a 99.56-times oversubscribed IPO.

Zee

The NCLT has allowed the withdrawal of the implementation application for the composite plan of arrangement with Sony.

Telecom Spectrum Auction

On the first day of the spectrum auction, telecom companies bid a total of around Rs 11,000 crore across five rounds.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement has amended its offer to acquire a 25% ownership in UAE-based RAKWCT, down from the previous 31.6 percent.

Punjab & Sind Bank

The state-owned Punjab & Sind Bank initially agreed with Indian Army on a defense compensation package that will include a variety of benefits, including free insurance coverage.

