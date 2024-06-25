 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Business

From Maruti Suzuki to Indigo, which stocks to keep an eye on and why?

Happiest Minds

It is believed that the IT firm creator and executive chairman Ashok Soota has begun a block transaction to sell a 6% share for Rs 754 crore. The floor price is Rs 826 per share.

Indigo

IndiGo has announced the inauguration of daily nonstop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah beginning August 15, 2024. The airline intends to increase its weekly flights to 14. 

AU Small Finance Bank

The Board of AU Small Finance Bank will meet on June 27 to explore raising capital by the issuance of equity shares via private placement, QIP, preferential allotment, and more.

Muthoot Capital Services

Muthoot Capital Services has been granted board approval to register as a corporate agent with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Borosil

Borosil has begun its Qualified Institutions Placement following board approval, with a floor price of Rs 331.75 per share. The company expects to raise Rs 250 crore. 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker, has received a GST demand notice of Rs 5.4 crore for the period July 2017 to March 2023.

