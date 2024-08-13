Wipro to Hindustan Copper: Stocks to watch on August 13

Business
Wipro reported that its Chief Technology Officer, Subha Tatavarti, has left from the business to seek possibilities outside of IT.
Vodafone Idea's net loss for the April-June quarter fell to Rs 6,432 crore from Rs 7,674 crore in the previous quarter, thanks to lower spending, particularly finance charges.
Hindustan Copper's net profit increased to Rs 113 crore from Rs 47 crore last year. This is despite increased expenses of power and fuel prices, and decreasing other income.
National Mineral Development Corporation reported a net profit of Rs 1,970.80 crore on year from Rs 1,652.2 crore in the previous period, owing to higher realizations.
On Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum allowed ONGC and Oil India to sell gas from new wells at a 20% premium over the administered price.
IRFC's net profit has stayed unchanged year after year, coming in at Rs 1,576 crore, compared to Rs 1,551 crore the previous year.