Who leads as India’s highest taxpayer: Ambani, Adani, or Tata?

Reliance Industries

In FY2023, Reliance paid Rs 20,713 crore in taxes, making Mukesh Ambani the top taxpayer.

 

SBI

SBI paid Rs 17,649 crore in income tax last year, emerging as the second-largest taxpayer.

 

HDFC

HDFC Bank under chairman Atan Chakraborty was third with Rs 15,350 crore in taxes.

 

TCS

TCS paid Rs 14,604 crore in taxes for FY2023, marking it as the highest taxpayer.

ICICI

ICICI Bank paid taxes of Rs 11,793 crore in FY2023, led by CEO Sandeep Bakshi.
 

Infosys

Infosys paid Rs 9,214 crore in taxes last year, operating in over 56 countries.


 

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is not among India’s top ten taxpayers.

