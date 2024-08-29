Business

Reliance Industries to IndiGo: Stocks to watch on August 29, 2024

Reliance Industries

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has authorized the merger of Viacom18, sponsored by Reliance Industries, and Star India, controlled by Walt Disney. 

IndiGo

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of InterGlobe Aviation (which controls IndiGo), intends to sell up to $850 million of his interest in the country's largest airline via block agreements.

Tencent Cloud Europe BV

Tencent Cloud Europe BV is expected to sell its 2.1% investment (about 9.7 million shares) in PolicyBazaar's promoter through block sales.

Vedanta

Vedanta, the mining company owned by Anil Agarwal, will explore a third interim dividend at its board meeting on September 2.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel has bought 178.34 crore ordinary equity shares in T Steel Holdings Pte (TSHP) for Rs 2,347.81 crore. 

Zomato

Zomato has purchased Paytm's entertainment ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore to enhance its "going-out" sector. 

