Nagaland state lottery August 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.
The winning number of Dear Narmada morning is 70G 89234 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Donner result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Stork night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.