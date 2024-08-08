Business

Want to earn Rs 2.5 cr after retirement from EPF? Invest THIS much

Planning for a secure retirement?

Discover how to achieve a retirement corpus of Rs 2.5 crore using EPF. Learn the savings strategy and benefits of the Employees Provident Fund.
 

What is EPF?

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed savings scheme. It helps salaried employees save for retirement through monthly contributions.

EPF Interest rate

EPF currently offers an annual interest rate of 8.25%. This rate helps grow your retirement savings over time, ensuring financial stability.

Retirement age for EPF

EPF members receive their pension after turning 58. For early retirement, members must be at least 50 years old.
 

Extra pension for deferred claims

If you defer your EPF pension by two years, you can earn an additional 4% per year. This can significantly boost your retirement corpus.

Eligibility for EPF pension

To qualify for EPF pension, you need at least 10 years of service or contributions. Ensure you meet these requirements for future benefits.

Minimum EPF contribution

Employees must contribute a minimum of Rs 1,800 per month, with a maximum contribution of 12% of their salary to EPF.

Achieving Rs 1.5 crore corpus

To accumulate Rs 1.5 crore, contribute Rs 6,400 monthly for 35 years. You'll receive approximately Rs 1,51,47,472.81 at the current interest rate.

How to reach Rs 2.5 crore

Contribute Rs 10,600 per month for 35 years to get Rs 2.5 crore. At the current rate, you will receive Rs 2,50,88,001.8 upon maturity.

