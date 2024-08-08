Tata Motors to Apollo Tyres: Stocks to watch on August 08

Business
Moody's improved Tata Motors' corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba3 on Wednesday, while maintaining a positive outlook on all other ratings.
Apollo Tyres reported a 23.9% reduction in profit year on year to Rs 302 crore from Rs 396.9 crore, while revenue increased 1.4% to Rs 6,334.8 crore from Rs 6,244.6 crore.
Balaji Amines reported a 32.7 percent drop in profit to Rs 45.6 crore from Rs 67.7 crore, while revenue fell 17% to Rs 384.7 crore from Rs 463.7 crore.
Hindalco reported a little 3% fall in net income to $151 million in Q1FY25, but net income excluding exceptional items increased 32% to $204 million.
NTPC Renewable Energy has started the first 60 MW phase of its 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV project at Radhanpur, Gujarat, bringing the total commercial capacity to 76,134 MW.
Abbott India's profit climbed by 13%. Year on year, revenue increased by 5.3% to Rs 1,557.6 crore from Rs 1,479 crore.