Top gainers stocks today: Hemo Organic jumps 19%; check full list

1- Hemo Organic Share Price

Increase - 19.10%

Current Price - ₹11.14

2- Kreon Financial Share Price

Increase - 16.50%

Current Price - ₹23.90

3- Purple Entertainment Share Price

Increase - 15.90%

Current Price - ₹4.09

4- Pasupati Acrylon Share Price

Increase - 13.42%

Current Price - ₹48.49

5- Consolidated Finance Share Price

Increase - 12.84%

Current Price - ₹195.48

6- Sambandam Spin Share Price

Increase - 11.32%

Current Price - ₹146.95

7- Centum Elec Share Price

Increase - 9.31%

Current Price - ₹1321.75

8- Gallops Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 9.77%

Current Price - ₹19.88

9- Nalin Lease Finance Share Price

Increase - 9.36%

Current Price - ₹65.75

10- Paragon Finance Share Price

Increase - 9.07%

Current Price - ₹52.90

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert. 

