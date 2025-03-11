Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target

Business
A major storm has hit the US market amidst tariff policy uncertainties. Major indices have fallen to their lowest levels in months due to recession fears.
Despite the US market crash and declines in Indian markets, Tata Group's company, Tata Communications, is experiencing a significant surge in shares.
Tata Communications shares are also rising on Tuesday, March 11. As of 11 AM, the share is trading at ₹1,460, up by 6.28%.
The surge in Tata Communications' share price comes after its rating upgrade. Investors who put money into it have struck gold.
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has upgraded Tata Communications' shares from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. The target price has been increased from ₹1,690 to ₹1,840.
According to brokerage firm ICICI Securities, the share's risk-reward is quite attractive. The company's potential in the market is being underestimated.
The company emerged from the Red Sea issue, strong order book growth in FY25, potential in digital services, improved Free Cash Flow, attractive risk-reward ratio.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment.
