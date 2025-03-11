Business

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target

Storm in US Markets

A major storm has hit the US market amidst tariff policy uncertainties. Major indices have fallen to their lowest levels in months due to recession fears.

Tata Group Stock Creating a Buzz

Despite the US market crash and declines in Indian markets, Tata Group's company, Tata Communications, is experiencing a significant surge in shares.

Tata Communications Share Price

Tata Communications shares are also rising on Tuesday, March 11. As of 11 AM, the share is trading at ₹1,460, up by 6.28%.

Why is Tata Communications Share Rising?

The surge in Tata Communications' share price comes after its rating upgrade. Investors who put money into it have struck gold.

Tata Communications Share Price Target

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has upgraded Tata Communications' shares from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. The target price has been increased from ₹1,690 to ₹1,840.

What is the Opinion on Tata Communications Share?

According to brokerage firm ICICI Securities, the share's risk-reward is quite attractive. The company's potential in the market is being underestimated.

5 Reasons for the Surge in Tata Communications Share

The company emerged from the Red Sea issue, strong order book growth in FY25, potential in digital services, improved Free Cash Flow, attractive risk-reward ratio.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment.

UAE Gold Rate on March 11: Rate of 22k, 24k, 28k gold rate DROPS again

Gold price SURGES ahead of Holi again: Check 24k gold rates

Top 10 Stocks for Potential 42% Returns: One Precaution Needed

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 10: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold is SAR 2,656