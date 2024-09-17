Business

Tata Steel to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on September 17, 2024

Tata Steel

Tata Steel said Odisha would become the company's single-largest investment destination following the phase-II expansion of Kalinganagar plant from 3 million to 8 million tonnes.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor has unveiled the new TVS Apache RR 310, with prices beginning at Rs 2.75 lakh.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra has developed the Veero small commercial vehicle (SCV) to grab the under-3.5-tonne SCV market. 

Vedanta

Due to heavy rainfall, Vedanta reported a water storage facility overflow at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha. 

Reliance Infrastructure

The company is considering raising long-term capital through equity shares, equity-linked securities, or other means. 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a show cause notice to BPCL for failing to install vapour recovery equipment at 28 storage terminals.

