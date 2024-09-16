GST evasion doubles in India amounting to Rs 2.01 lakh crore

Business
Tax evasion under GST in the country has doubled in the financial year 2023-24. Which has gone up to Rs 2.01 lakh crore.
In the previous financial year, the figure for GST evasion was Rs 1.01 lakh crore.
The increase in tax evasion in the country highlights the growing challenge in implementing GST rules.
According to the DGGI, 6,084 cases of GST evasion were reported in the last financial year. At the same time, 4,872 cases of GST evasion were reported in 2022-23.
If we add the tax evasion of 35,377 crores caught by CGST zones in the financial year 2023-24, then a total of 2.37 lakh crores of tax evasion took place in 2023-24.
In the last financial year 2022-23, the amount of tax paid voluntarily by taxpayers in 4,520 cases was Rs 26,605 crore.
In 2022-23, the amount of tax paid voluntarily in 3,683 cases was Rs 20,713 crore.
46 percent cases of non-payment of tax, 20 percent of fake input tax credit and 19 percent cases of misusing ITC credit were registered.
Tax evasion of Rs 18,961 crore was caught in the banking, financial services and insurance sector.
According to DGGI, talking about different sectors, the highest tax evasion of Rs 81,875 crore was in online gaming.