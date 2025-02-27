Tata Power to Jupiter Wagons: 7 Potential stocks to watch on Feb 28

Business
The company stated that an additional charge of ₹300 per ton on the notified price of coal will be levied on all NCL mines from May 1, 2025. This could generate ₹3877.50 crore.
After market close on Thursday, Tata Power announced that its subsidiary, TP Solar Ltd, received a significant order worth ₹632 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, a wagon manufacturer for railways, secured a contract worth ₹255 crore from Braithwaite & Co.
The company's profit increased by 13.2% this quarter, reaching ₹237.3, compared to ₹209.6 a year ago. Revenue rose by 13.9% to ₹2,136 crore. The company declared a dividend of ₹28.
After Thursday’s close, the company announced ₹2,752 crore in Transmission & Distribution orders. Shares closed at ₹486 on Feb 27.
In a Thursday exchange filing, the company announced securing a ₹325.33 crore project from South Eastern Railway. Shares rose 3.93%, closing at ₹848 on Feb 27.
The company reported a 33% profit increase this quarter, reaching ₹73 crore, while revenue rose 20.5% YoY to ₹726.4 crore. Shares closed at ₹607.95 on Thursday.
