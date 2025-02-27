Business

Tata Power to Jupiter Wagons: 7 Potential stocks to watch on Feb 28

1. Coal India Share

The company stated that an additional charge of ₹300 per ton on the notified price of coal will be levied on all NCL mines from May 1, 2025. This could generate ₹3877.50 crore.

2. Tata Power Share

After market close on Thursday, Tata Power announced that its subsidiary, TP Solar Ltd, received a significant order worth ₹632 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

3. Jupiter Wagons Share

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, a wagon manufacturer for railways, secured a contract worth ₹255 crore from Braithwaite & Co.

4. Schaeffler India Share

The company's profit increased by 13.2% this quarter, reaching ₹237.3, compared to ₹209.6 a year ago. Revenue rose by 13.9% to ₹2,136 crore. The company declared a dividend of ₹28.

5. Transrail Lighting Share

After Thursday’s close, the company announced ₹2,752 crore in Transmission & Distribution orders. Shares closed at ₹486 on Feb 27.

6. Kernex Microsystems Share

In a Thursday exchange filing, the company announced securing a ₹325.33 crore project from South Eastern Railway. Shares rose 3.93%, closing at ₹848 on Feb 27.

7. KSB Share

The company reported a 33% profit increase this quarter, reaching ₹73 crore, while revenue rose 20.5% YoY to ₹726.4 crore. Shares closed at ₹607.95 on Thursday.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

