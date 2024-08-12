Tata Motors to Vodafone Idea: Stocks to watch on August 12

Business
Tata Motors forecasts weak demand in outside markets this fiscal year and hopes for a gradual recovery in the home market due to new releases and the forthcoming festive season.
Honasa Consumer reported a 63% year-on-year increase in its overall net profit for the quarter ending June 2024, to Rs 40 crore.
ONGC Petro gets GOI approval for Rs 18,365 crore in new equity capital, CCD conversion, and share warrants, including Rs 10,501 crore in equity and Rs 86 crore balance.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has announced that it has secured a new order for the engineering, design, testing, and commissioning of a 400 MW AC/ 633 MW DC solar facility.
Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited and Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
Grasim Industries reported consolidated revenue of Rs 33,861 crore in Q1FY25, a 9 percent increase year on year.