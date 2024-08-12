Business

Tata Motors to Vodafone Idea: Stocks to watch on August 12

Image credits: Freepik

Tata Motors

Tata Motors forecasts weak demand in outside markets this fiscal year and hopes for a gradual recovery in the home market due to new releases and the forthcoming festive season.

Image credits: freepik

Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer reported a 63% year-on-year increase in its overall net profit for the quarter ending June 2024, to Rs 40 crore.

Image credits: freepik

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

ONGC Petro gets GOI approval for Rs 18,365 crore in new equity capital, CCD conversion, and share warrants, including Rs 10,501 crore in equity and Rs 86 crore balance.

Image credits: freepik

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has announced that it has secured a new order for the engineering, design, testing, and commissioning of a 400 MW AC/ 633 MW DC solar facility.

Image credits: freepik

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility

Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited and Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Image credits: freepik

Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries reported consolidated revenue of Rs 33,861 crore in Q1FY25, a 9 percent increase year on year.

Image credits: freepik
