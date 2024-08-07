Business

Japanese bank interest rate: MUFG to Yucho-7 top banks in Japan

Image credits: Freepik

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG Bank)

Savings Account Interest Rate: Typically around 0.001% to 0.01%
Time Deposit Interest Rate: Varies, usually from 0.01% to 0.2% depending on the term

Image credits: Freepik

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMBC)

Savings Account Interest Rate: Around 0.001% to 0.02%
Time Deposit Interest Rate: Typically from 0.01% to 0.2% based on the term

Image credits: Freepik

Mizuho Financial Group

Savings Account Interest Rate: Generally about 0.001% to 0.02%
Time Deposit Interest Rate: Varies, often from 0.01% to 0.2% depending on the term

Image credits: Freepik

Resona Holdings

Savings Account Interest Rate: Around 0.001% to 0.01%
Time Deposit Interest Rate: Typically ranges from 0.01% to 0.2%

Image credits: Freepik

SBI Sumishin Net Ban

Savings Account Interest Rate: Approximately 0.02% to 0.1%
Time Deposit Interest Rate: Varies, can be as high as 0.3% depending on the term

Image credits: Freepik

Japan Post Bank (Yucho Bank)

Savings Account Interest Rate: Generally about 0.001% to 0.02%
Time Deposit Interest Rate: Typically from 0.01% to 0.2%

Image credits: Freepik

Shinsei Bank

Savings Account Interest Rate: Approximately 0.02% to 0.05%
Time Deposit Interest Rate: Varies, often from 0.02% to 0.3% depending on the term

Image credits: our own
Find Next One