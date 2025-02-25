Business

Tata Investment to Chola Fin: Top 10 gainers today on February 25

1- TATA Investment Share Price

Increase - 8.07%

Current Price - ₹6214.95

2- Narayana Hruday Share Price

Increase - 7.62%

Current Price - ₹1499.50

3- Chola Fin Holdings Share Price

Increase - 5.64%

Current Price - ₹1589.00

4- Gland Pharma Share Price

Increase - 5.63%

Current Price - ₹1610.90

5- CreditAccess Grameen Share Price

Increase - 4.52%

Current Price - ₹892.50

6- 360 One Wam Share Price

Increase - 4.26%

Current Price - ₹1052.50

7- Godfrey Philips Share Price

Increase - 4.11%

Current Price - ₹5816.50

8- Metro Brands Share Price

Increase - 4.08%

Current Price - ₹1140.20

9- Easy Trip Planners Share Price

Increase - 3.57%

Current Price - ₹12.46

10- Max Healthcare Share Price

Increase - 3.36%

Current Price - ₹1021.50

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert.

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 25: Rate of 24k 8gm gold DROPS; Check

Qatar Gold Rate on February 25: Check 18k, 22k, 24k prices

UAE Gold Rate on Feb 25: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS; Check

SBI to Tata Steel: 8 stocks to buy for long-term gains on February 25