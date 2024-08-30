SpiceJet to LIC: Stocks to watch on August 30, 2024

Business
On August 29, Tata Steel bought 13,000 equity shares (26%) of TP Parivart Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, for Rs 1.3 lakh.
LIC received a demand order for GST, interest, and penalty of roughly Rs 606 crore for "wrong availment and short reversal of ITC and interest on late payments."
According to the exchange filing, the company has received a GST demand and penalty of Rs 160.37 crore for FY20.
The business received its first EVM order from the State Election Commission of West Bengal for the provision of 500 sets of electronic voting machines.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation placed SpiceJet under heightened surveillance with immediate effect on Thursday, following a special audit by the aviation regulator.
In its exchange filing, the business stated that it had inked a licensing deal with Lemon Tree Hotels, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.