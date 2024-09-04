SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024

Business
DIAL, the Delhi airport operator, has encouraged SpiceJet to pay its bills on time. SpiceJet, on the other hand, asserts that all payments are being made on time.
The hospital network has selected September 13, 2024, as the record date for its 5-for-1 stock split, according to an exchange filing.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded a 35.8% year-on-year rise in overall trade volume to 12,040 million units in August.
Gensol Engineering, in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables, has submitted the lowest offer for India's first biomass-to-green hydrogen project, worth Rs 164 crore.
ONGC is exploring establishing a multibillion-dollar refinery and petrochemical plant in the country's most populous state to boost its operations as fuel demand rises.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has deferred the hearing on Subhash Chandra's petition against SEBI alleging fund diversion.